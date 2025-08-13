Open Menu

Gulf Club Champions League Kick-off Postponed To 30th September

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) has announced the postponement of the start of the 2025-2026 Gulf Club Champions League to 30th September, instead of the previously scheduled date of 16th September.

The General Secretariat said today that the decision comes in response to a request from the tournament’s sponsor, due to the limited time available to complete the necessary preparations and organisational and technical arrangements.

The aim is to ensure the best possible conditions for the competition’s start, in line with its standing, following official approval for the postponement from the Competitions Committee.

AGCFF affirmed its commitment to delivering an exceptional edition of the tournament, which enjoys a wide fan following, and to providing all elements needed for technical and organisational success.

Related Topics

Football September All From Best Arab

Recent Stories

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

51 seconds ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

53 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

54 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Indep ..

Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day

56 seconds ago
 Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebr ..

Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations

57 seconds ago
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visi ..

Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands

13 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nat ..

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30

Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio camp ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in ener ..

Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors

16 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) P ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East