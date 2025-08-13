Edhi Foundation’s New Air Ambulance Joins Fleet After Clearance From UAE
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Edhi Foundation has now three air ambulances including two Piper Seneca planes and one Cessna aircraft
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Edhi Foundation has added a new air ambulance to its fleet after the aircraft, stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for three months due to regulatory issues, arrived in Pakistan.
Sources said the Piper Seneca aircraft was held in the UAE over clearance formalities, which have now been completed. The addition brings Edhi Foundation’s total number of air ambulances to three, including two Piper Seneca planes and one Cessna aircraft.
The formal induction ceremony for the newly arrived aircraft is being held today (August 14), coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.
