Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 88

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chatterjee, a stalwart of the West Bengal film industry, had been battling cancer for several years

KOLKATA: Renowned Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee, celebrated for her versatile performances in over a hundred films, passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness.

The Indian media reported that Chatterjee, a stalwart of the West Bengal film industry, had been battling cancer for several years. Despite her illness, she faced the disease with remarkable courage. In her final days, doctors advised her to rest at home, where she breathed her last, leaving her fans and the film fraternity deeply saddened.

Chatterjee’s illustrious career spanned over five decades, beginning with theatre and stage plays.

She went on to deliver numerous blockbuster films and left a strong mark on television as well. Her final tv appearance was in the serial Geeta LLB, during the filming of which she fell seriously ill.

Remembered for her simplicity, dedication, and artistic excellence, Basanti Chatterjee is being hailed as one of the brightest faces of Bengali cinema. Leading figures from the Indian film industry, Bengali artists, fans, and senior journalists have expressed profound grief over her demise.