Summer vacations: Punjab revises school reopening schedule

(@Abdulla99267510)

Classes for grades 9th, 10th will resume from August 18 alongside O-Level and A-Level classes, says minister

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday revised its earlier decision to extend school holidays, and announced new reopening dates for various classes.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that classes for grades nine and ten would resume from August 18, alongside O-Level and A-Level classes.

Intermediate classes will also commence on the same date.

For students from grade one to eight, schools will reopen on September 1. The decision applies to both public and private educational institutions across the province.

The minister said the changes were made after consultations with education experts.