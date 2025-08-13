Open Menu

MBRF Showcases ‘Bil Arabi’ Initiative At 10th Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MBRF showcases 'Bil Arabi' initiative at 10th Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 10th edition of the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair, held under the theme ‘Arabic Lives On'.

The event runs from 9th to 17th August 2025, at the Yenikapı Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

MBRF’s participation aligns with its constant efforts to expand its regional and international presence at leading knowledge forums, while highlighting its renowned and innovative projects, especially the Bil Arabi initiative. This flagship initiative seeks to enhance the global position of the Arabic language, boost its usage across social media platforms, and reinforce its role as a catalyst for knowledge and innovation.

Furthermore, the initiative offers specialised resources for Arabic language education, particularly for non-native speakers, positioning the language as a cultural and knowledge bridge connecting generations with their rich civilisation and heritage.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “Our participation in the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair highlights our commitment to attending international knowledge forums annually to promote our initiatives and projects. This contributes to seamless knowledge sharing and supports the sustainable development of communities. At MBRF, we strive to build global platforms for intellectual and knowledge exchange, enabling audiences to discover pioneering literary and scientific works while encouraging dialogue between thought leaders and creative minds from around the world.

He added, “Through this participation, we aim to reinforce Arab identity and linguistic belonging by highlighting the values of the Arabic language among its speakers and showcasing its beauty through initiatives that improve linguistic research and translate global works into Arabic. These efforts broaden horizons for Arab youth and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Arabic language and driving innovation in Arabic digital content through impactful partnerships with institutions and organisations participating in the exhibition.”

During the event, MBRF’s pavilion will also host meetings with entities and key stakeholders concerned with the Arabic language promotion, alongside knowledge-focused activities with its strategic partner, the Istanbul academy. These efforts provide opportunities for greater collaboration and exchange of expertise to boost knowledge dissemination.

The Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair convenes around 300 publishers from over 20 countries, along with various universities, schools, and civil society organisations. It is regarded as the premier cultural and intellectual gathering for the Arab community in Turkey and serves as the largest Arabic book fair outside the Arab world, endorsed by the Arab Publishers’ Association.

More Stories From Middle East