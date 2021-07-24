UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Plane Carrying 56 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies To Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and COVID-19 vaccines, to Indonesia, in support of the national efforts there to combat and contain the spread of the pandemic.

Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, praised the strong relations between the UAE and Indonesia, which are reflected in continuous contacts, cross visits and growing cooperation between the two countries.

"Indonesia was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE to combat COVID-19. In April 2020, the UAE sent to Indonesia a plane carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies, to help healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic," he added.

