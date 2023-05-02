UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on Chad border

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE today sent a plane carrying urgent food supplies to Abéché Airport on Chad’s border with Sudan through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The aid was sent to provide urgent support to refugees affected by the current crisis in Sudan, which has led to the displacement of thousands of families and a shortage of basic food supplies affecting the most vulnerable groups, such as patients, children, the elderly and women.

The UAE's initiative to provide urgent aid aims to alleviate the humanitarian burdens on Sudanese refugees at the Chad border and mitigate their suffering caused by the lack of essential food supplies. The UAE is committed to participating in related international relief efforts, aligning with the directives of its leadership to provide assistance to the Sudanese and reflecting the UAE government and people's approach to supporting countries and communities worldwide during times of need.