UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by the Syrian government on reaching a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Suwayda governorate, and commended the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States in achieving this outcome.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the importance of reinforcing stability to safeguard Syria and its unity, prevent further loss of life, ensure the protection of civilians, and uphold the state’s sovereignty and rule of law.

The Ministry further affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all measures implemented by Syria to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty over all its territories, as well as its solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all endeavors aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, a dignified life, peaceful coexistence, and development.