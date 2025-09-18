Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during its official delegation’s visit to Berlin.

The agreement sets the stage for stronger economic and investment collaboration between the business communities of the United Arab Emirates and Germany, reinforcing long-term institutional partnerships built on innovation and sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Bin Hadi, board Member of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Abdulaziz Al-Mikhlafi , Secretary General of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and senior officials from both sides.

It establishes a comprehensive framework for the exchange of economic, trade, and investment information, the facilitation of business delegations and missions, and building joint platforms including exhibitions, conferences, and economic forums. It also focuses on empowering startups and small and medium-sized enterprises by enhancing their access to incubators, accelerator programmes, and knowledge-exchange networks, fostering innovation and expanding the scope of bilateral partnerships.

To enhance cooperation in priority sectors such as renewable energy, digital transformation, smart industry, digital infrastructure, and health technology, joint working groups will be established to coordinate efforts, exchange expertise, and support companies in international exhibitions and forums. These initiatives are designed to unlock new investment opportunities and expand market access for businesses from both countries.

The agreement comes as economic relations between the UAE and Germany continue to expand. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED50.6 billion ($ 13.8 billion) in 2024, up 5.4% from the previous year. Membership of German companies in the Abu Dhabi Chamber also rose by 17% year-on-year as of August 2025, reflecting growing interest in the emirate’s investment environment.

Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany said: “This cooperation agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE-Germany economic partnership.

It demonstrates the deep trust and mutual confidence that exists between our two nations' business communities. By facilitating greater partnerships in key sectors like renewable energy and digital transformation, we are creating pathways for sustainable growth that will benefit both countries. This partnership exemplifies how strategic diplomatic and economic ties can drive innovation and create lasting value for businesses and entrepreneurs on both sides.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Chamber said: “This agreement represents a defining milestone in the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Germany. It is not only about expanding economic cooperation, but about shaping a future anchored in innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity. By empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs, we are unlocking new engines of growth, fostering knowledge exchange, and accelerating joint opportunities in priority sectors. This agreement directly advances the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Roadmap 2025–2028, while cementing Abu Dhabi’s role as a trusted global gateway for investment, technology, and enterprise.”

Abdulaziz Al-Mikhlafi, the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that the agreement underlines the strength of German-UAE economic ties. He said that it provides German companies with a strategic gateway to Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure and wider access to markets in the middle East, Asia, and Africa, adding that the cooperation will pave the way for innovative projects in clean energy, digital transformation, and industrial technologies, consolidating Emirati-German relations as a model for successful global partnerships.

This agreement reflects the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to advancing the emirate’s competitiveness across regional and global markets. By driving diversification and expanding the investment landscape, the Chamber reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for sustainable growth, a trusted partner for long-term investments, and a leading centre of international commerce and industry.

