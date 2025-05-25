UAE Wins Seven Medals On Day One Of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Jordan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 04:15 PM
AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, began its campaign at the 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship with a strong performance, winning seven medals on the first day at Prince Hamzah Hall in Al Hussein Youth City, Amman.
The team won two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in the men's divisions, reaffirming its dominance in one of the continent's most renowned jiu-jitsu competitions.
Theyab Al Nuaimi (56kg) and Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi (69kg) took home gold medals. Omar Al Suwaidi (56kg) and Khaled Al Shehhi (62kg) took silver, while Mehdi Al Awlaki (77kg), Hazza Al Qubaisi (85kg), and Faraj Al Awlaki (94kg) won bronze.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, congratulated the athletes, citing sustained support from wise leadership as a key factor in their continental success. This encouraging start reflects the hard work of our technical and administrative teams, as well as the players' dedication and discipline.
It's a fantastic first step toward our goal of topping the overall rankings. Today's achievement boosts our confidence in the team and emphasizes our athletes' commitment to proudly represent the UAE."
He also commended Mubadala's strategic partnership, which has been in place since 2023, and emphasised its importance in improving the team's readiness and performance in significant continental and international tournaments.
Head Coach Helder Medeiros was pleased with the results, citing the high quality of play and the tremendous progress made by several Asian nations. He highlighted the team's continued analysis and preparation for the upcoming women's and under-21 competitions.
Gold medalist Theyab Al Nuaimi regarded his triumph as a proud moment for both himself and his teammates, recognising weeks of intense training and discipline. He praised both his coach and the federation for their ongoing support.
