Open Menu

Eid Al-Adha Expected On 6th June In Most Islamic Countries: International Astronomical Centre

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astronomical Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) The International Astronomical Centre announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, 27th May, across the Islamic world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, said that moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe.

Additionally, it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.

Based on these astronomical predictions, Wednesday, 28th May is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, making Friday, 6th June the likely date for the first day of Eid al-Adha in most Islamic countries.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe May June From Asia Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers ..

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

11 hours ago
 Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establis ..

Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

12 hours ago
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

13 hours ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

13 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

14 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

15 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East