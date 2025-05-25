Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate King Of Jordan On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 25th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah II and the Prime Minister Jafar Hassan of Jordan.

