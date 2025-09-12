Open Menu

UN Security Council Stresses Support, Solidarity For Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that the Israeli attack on Doha had shocked the world and warned that it could open a new and dangerous chapter in the ongoing conflict, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

In her remarks at the emergency UN Security Council meeting on the middle East convened to discuss the strike on Doha, she described the attack as a troubling escalation, noting that it targeted individuals gathered to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. She stressed that any action undermining mediation and dialogue efforts weakens confidence in the very mechanisms relied upon to resolve conflicts.

DiCarlo emphasised the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Qatar, which she described as a valuable partner in advancing peace and conflict resolution.

She reminded the Council that the war in Gaza has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, most of them civilians, and left the Strip almost completely destroyed, while conditions in the West Bank continue to deteriorate and the region has seen dangerous escalations in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

She underlined that lasting and just solutions to crises in the Middle East will not come from more violence, urging all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint at this critical moment and to recommit to diplomacy. She stressed that the need for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza is now more urgent than ever.

