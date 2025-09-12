GCC-Russia Ministerial Meeting Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 02:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) SOCHI, Russia, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli attack against the State of Qatar.
In a joint statement following a meeting in Sochi, the ministers considered the attack a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, a blatant assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, and a deliberate undermining of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.
They emphasised that such actions require a clear and firm international stance that holds the international community accountable for its moral, political, and legal responsibilities and leads to effective measures to deter Israel and end its repeated violations of the principles of international peace and security.
The ministers also called on the international community and the Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities in halting these attacks and preventing their recurrence, stressing that the continuation of this approach will exacerbate tensions in the region and undermine the chances of achieving security and stability.
They warned that the absence of a serious and decisive international stance will have serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.
Recent Stories
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministr ..
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area
More Stories From Middle East
-
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar3 minutes ago
-
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 2233 minutes ago
-
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israeli attack48 minutes ago
-
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for global wellbeing48 minutes ago
-
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint cooperation48 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award2 hours ago
-
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs2 hours ago
-
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of life2 hours ago
-
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministry delegation2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University launches region's first 'AI Agent for Every Faculty' initiative2 hours ago
-
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dhabi summit in Decembe ..3 hours ago