USAID Jordan Launches $25mn 'Youth Grow' Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Jordan unveiled the ‘Youth Grow’ program, a five-year, $25-million initiative to increase economic community engagement and economic opportunities for youth, according to the Jordan news Agency (Petra).

The announcement came during an event hosted by USAID on Saturday celebrating International Youth Day, with the participation of entrepreneurs and young leaders from all over the Kingdom.

Through Youth Grow, USAID is continuing its support to young people, affirmed the statement. The project is designed to increase access to high-quality career planning information and economic opportunities; strengthen youth leadership and youth-supporting civil society organisations; and strengthen Government of Jordan systems to adopt and implement pro-employment policies for youth and to mobilise resources and innovative investments to support youth start-ups, enterprises, and job-creation programmes.

The Youth Grow activity, funded under the auspices of the US-Jordan memorandum of understanding for economic development, is part of the United States’ commitment to helping Jordan further develop its economy and empower its youth.