World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) After three days of global discussions, the 18th edition of World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” concluded on Wednesday in Sharjah.

Hosted for the first time in the middle East and North Africa region, the congress brought together 152 speakers, including self-advocates, families, experts, and policymakers from 160 organisations across 74 countries, leading 59 sessions, in addition to 600 participants.

Organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in collaboration with Inclusion International, and held in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the congress featured a series of international discussions focused on inclusion, justice, and the empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families.

In her closing remarks, Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, said: “As a global civil society movement, we are committed to ensuring diverse and inclusive leadership that truly represents families and self-advocates. At our next General Assembly, we will explore how to make this a reality. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights reminds us that equal recognition of rights is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace, and that is the future we are determined to build.”

For her part, Mona Abdelkareem Al Yafei, Director General of SCHS, highlighted that the congress concluded with a set of key recommendations. These include advancing inclusive policies and programmes, promoting the active involvement of persons with disabilities and their families in decision-making, strengthening the leadership and advocacy skills of self-advocates, expanding access to education, healthcare and employment, raising public awareness, supporting families, and fostering stronger partnerships across sectors.

She added, “We present these recommendations to stakeholders, decision-makers and legislators to turn them into concrete action. This involves strengthening legal frameworks for inclusion and rethinking legislation through a holistic lens that supports sustainable development, respects cultural and social diversity, and empowers policymakers to move beyond humanitarian approaches towards long-term, inclusive progress.”

In his address, Hashem Taqi, President of Inclusion International MENA, said, “We concluded our congress in Sharjah, the region’s cultural and intellectual capital, where we were welcomed with warmth, care and the true spirit of Arab hospitality.

Together, we found renewed meaning in inclusion, explored new ideas, and learned from the powerful experiences of self-advocates from around the world.”

The closing ceremony featured a selection of inspiring video stories highlighting the achievements, experiences and aspirations of persons with disabilities, along with insights into future actions to support them, in addition to a panel discussion titled “Intellectual Disability in the Public Image.”

Commenting on the event, Jamie Cooke, Executive Director of Inclusion International, said, “This congress has been a unique platform for our global movement, defined by collaboration and shared commitment. I want to express my deep gratitude to SCHS and the Emirate of Sharjah for their hospitality and support. We leave this congress stronger and more united, empowered by the partnerships we’ve built and the initiatives we will continue to drive forward to create a better future.”

The congress also reviewed key outcomes from the Family Summit, which brought together participants, including families, experts, and leaders at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Self-Advocates Summit. The sessions reflected Sharjah’s commitment to giving self-advocates and families a central role in shaping the congress’s vision and key messages.

Commenting on the congress, Luis Gabriel Villarreal, Vice President of Inclusion International, underscored the urgent need to push forward on key issues affecting persons with disabilities, including access to inclusive employment, meaningful political participation, inclusive education and high-quality support services.

He said, “Self-advocates must take the lead within the organisations that represent us. To do so, we need support from our families and communities, as well as access to training, opportunities, and encouragement. Our message is clear: the world needs leaders who are self-advocates, and it is our responsibility to rise to that challenge, to lead in our organisations, our communities and our own lives. This is how we keep our voices strong and continue to drive meaningful change.”

Held from 15th to 17th September, the 18th edition of the World Congress was themed “We Are Inclusion,” reflecting Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates’ leading role in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities and providing world-class services to them and their families.