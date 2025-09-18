Open Menu

Shurooq, KSQF Unite To Protect Children In Vulnerable Communities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance global efforts to safeguard children vulnerable to exploitation in communities facing exceptional challenges.

This partnership aligns with the mission of the Foundation, established under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of KSQF, to preserve the humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. The Foundation works to protect children worldwide from all forms of exploitation, empower communities facing exceptional challenges, and support local organisations across different countries in developing sustainable measures that safeguard children’s rights to security, education, and dignity.

Under the MoU, Shurooq will employ its diverse cultural, tourism, and leisure destinations as platforms for community awareness and wider participation in initiatives that support KSQF’s goals. These destinations attract thousands of visitors daily, including residents and tourists from around the world. KSQF, in turn, will contribute its development expertise and global partnerships to strengthen child protection systems and curb harmful practices such as child labour, human trafficking, and child marriage.

The MoU was signed at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF, in the presence of representatives and partners.

Ahmed Al Qaseer emphasised that the wellbeing of children defines the future of every society and protecting them is a responsibility that transcends borders, resting with every member of the community.

He said, “Through this partnership with KSQF, we are placing Shurooq’s expertise in cultural and social engagement at the service of a vital humanitarian cause, transforming the visitor experience from leisure and entertainment into an opportunity to contribute to meaningful change and noble causes worldwide."

For her part, Lujan Mourad stated that KSQF was founded on the principle that protecting children is the cornerstone of any fair and just society. She said, “This partnership is pivotal, as it encourages individuals and communities across the emirate to support our mission, giving everyone the opportunity to share responsibility and contribute to building a world that safeguards children and preserves their innocence.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Shurooq for their support in amplifying our message—child protection is not the duty of governments or institutions alone, but a collective responsibility that ensures a fairer and more compassionate future.”

Through the new partnership, Sharjah reaffirms that true development begins with upholding human dignity. The two parties will announce a joint agenda of initiatives and community engagement programmes, extending an open invitation to the public to take part in a collective journey of giving that makes child protection a shared responsibility.

