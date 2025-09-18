Minister of Sports affirms support to federations to nurture talent, boost global competitiveness

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, convened a meeting with the presidents of national sports federations whose boards were recently restructured by the Ministry as part of the 2024-2028 electoral cycle.
The discussion focused on the operational frameworks for the upcoming phase of the cycle, which will strengthen the federations’ role in advancing the UAE’s sports ecosystem and enhancing its competitiveness, alongside boosting their social and economic contributions to the country’s development journey.
At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Falasi congratulated the federation leaders on their responsibilities, expressing confidence in their ability to lead this national effort and translate aspirations into tangible achievements that will further elevate the standing of UAE sports on both regional and international stages. He also praised the electoral activity that witnessed during the general assembly meetings of many other federations.
He emphasised that the upcoming phase of the cycle will require intensified efforts to develop both competitive and community sports in the UAE. He also highlighted the importance of teamwork and a comprehensive strategic vision aligned with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031 to enhance the sector’s role in the development journey of the country. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to providing full support and resources to the federations, enabling them to nurture national talents and enhance their global competitiveness.
He praised the expanded representation of women in the new federations’ boards, aligning with the UAE’s approach to empowering women and enhancing their presence in decision-making roles across all sectors, with women’s representation exceeding 20% of the total members of the newly formed boards of directors.
He also stressed how involving several experts with global experience in specialised and technical fields within some federation boards would contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati athletes and support an environment conducive to attracting international investments and sporting events to the country. He further underlined that the combination of national talent and global expertise is a driving force for innovation and excellence within the national sports system.
Additionally, Dr. Al Falasi underscored that activating the role of the federations in enhancing the community sports sector is just as important as their role in developing competitive sports. The UAE places significant attention on promoting a sports culture and healthy lifestyles as foundational pillars for building a healthy, cohesive and sustainable community, in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’.
The Ministry of Sports continues to focus efforts on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the national sports sector by establishing best governance practices and promoting transparency in administrative and technical performance. These new federation structures support the Ministry's strategic direction to foster deeper collaboration with all partners and establish an integrated roadmap that ensures a more competitive and sustainable sports system in alignment with the UAE’s future aspirations and ambitions.
