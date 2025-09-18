Open Menu

Al Shindagha Museum Named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 Winner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Al Shindagha Museum has earned a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 award, ranking among the top 10% of attractions worldwide. This recognition is based on consistently excellent reviews and ratings received from millions of travellers on the global platform.

The accolade highlights the museum’s success in offering engaging cultural and family-friendly experiences. It also demonstrates Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s (Dubai Culture) ongoing commitment to enhancing tourism in the emirate and establishing Dubai as a leading hub for creativity and innovation.

With 22 pavilions across more than 80 traditional houses built to international standards, Al Shindagha Museum, one of Dubai Culture’s flagship attractions, is widely praised for its impressive facilities, professional team, and immersive exhibitions.

The museum’s displays reveal the depth of local tradition and trace Dubai’s evolution from the mid-19th century to the 1970s, bringing the city’s heritage and achievements to life.

Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of Al Shindagha Museum, said, “Al Shindagha Museum is a space for education, discovery, and engagement. Thanks to its unique storytelling paths and the artefacts contributed by more than 100 community members, it has become a prominent landmark where Dubai’s rich history and heritage come alive. Managed under Dubai Culture, the museum is dedicated to promoting cross-cultural understanding. The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 Award recognises Al Shindagha Museum’s growing impact as a centre for learning and as a steward of Dubai’s heritage on the international stage.”

