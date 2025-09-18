Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, AI-driven diagnostics

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi hosted the first-ever middle East urological conference, jointly organised by the International Continence Society (ICS) and the Emirates Urological Society (EUS).
The four-day ICS-EUS conference brings together global and regional experts to showcase the latest innovations in continence care, champion patient-first approaches, and promote prevention, holistic wellbeing, and culturally sensitive treatment across the region.
Urologists, gynecologists, geriatricians, physiotherapists, nurses, allied health professionals, and anyone committed to advancing continence care in the GCC. will gain hands-on experience through interactive workshops, expert-led roundtables, and cutting-edge lectures—equipping them with knowledge they can immediately apply to improve patient outcomes.
“ICS-EUS is more than a scientific meeting—it’s a chance to break the silence around incontinence, reduce stigma, and bring practical solutions to patients’ lives,” said Dr.
John Heesakkers, General Secretary of ICS.
Delegates will also explore the digital revolution in continence care, from AI-driven diagnostics and mobile monitoring to personalized treatment plans. EUS will host four hands-on workshops and four expert-led roundtables, covering key urology sub-specialties including Andrology, Urolithiasis, Uro-Oncology, and Urotechnology. These sessions provide participants with practical mentorship alongside scientific learning.
Dr. Yasser Saeedi, President of EUS, added, “ICS-EUS 2025 offers a unique opportunity for clinicians to gain insights, exchange best practices, and connect with both regional and international peers.” Research shows overweight women face a 35% higher risk of urinary incontinence, with obesity nearly doubling the likelihood. In the UAE, nearly 30% of adults are obese and over 17% live with diabetes, further aggravating the incontinence burden.”
