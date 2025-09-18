UAE, Kazakhstan explore ways to enhance cooperation in fatwas, religious awareness, using AI

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, discussed with Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan, ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of fatwa issuance and the development of religious awareness programmes.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of Al Darei’s participation in the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on 17–18 September, focused on exchanging expertise in issuing accurate fatwas and delivering them through innovative modern methods utilising digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as joint efforts to promote the values of tolerance, moderation, and enhanced dialogue between cultures and religions.
