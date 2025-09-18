MDCAT 2025 rescheduled to October 26 with over 140,000 candidates registered

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on Thursday has announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 would now be held on October 26, 2025, instead of October 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on Thursday has announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 would now be held on October 26, 2025, instead of October 5.

The decision was taken after considering the difficulties faced by students in flood-affected areas.

According to PM&DC, a total of 140,071 candidates have registered for the examination, which will be conducted nationwide through provincial universities. The test will also be held at one international venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Punjab has reported the highest number of applicants with 50,443 candidates registered under the University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 39,964 candidates through Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, while Sindh has 33,160 candidates registered under the Sukkur IBA Testing Service.

From Balochistan, 10,278 candidates will appear under the Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences, Quetta.

In addition, 1,146 candidates from Islamabad Capital Territory, 3,322 from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and 1,564 from Gilgit-Baltistan will appear under the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad.

A further 194 candidates have registered to sit the test at overseas centers through SZABMU.

PM&DC clarified that while the exam will be conducted by universities nominated by federal and provincial authorities, the Council has prepared a uniform syllabus and item bank to ensure fairness.

The universities are required to strictly follow PM&DC standards in both paper setting and result declaration.

The Council added that it is coordinating with the FIA, IB, and police to ensure transparency and prevent paper leaks or cheating.

Candidates have been advised to follow only the official instructions and advisories issued by PM&DC or universities and to disregard false information circulating in the media.

PM&DC President Dr. Rizwan Taj urged universities to make every effort to facilitate candidates and conduct the exam smoothly.

He further advised students to prepare with dedication and integrity, emphasizing that merit and hard work are the only paths to success.

The MDCAT remains a mandatory entry test for admission into medical and dental colleges across Pakistan and serves as a key step in selecting the most competent candidates for the healthcare profession.