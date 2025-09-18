- Home
- Middle East
- Lebanon
- Lebanese Prime Minister receives President of Global Council for Tolerance & Peace
Lebanese Prime Minister Receives President Of Global Council For Tolerance & Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM
BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam today received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in Beirut.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of cooperation and joint action in promoting the values of tolerance and peace. The Lebanese Prime Minister praised the active role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its efforts in spreading the culture of tolerance and fostering civilisational dialogue among peoples, stressing the importance of continuing these efforts in light of the challenges facing the world in the field of international peace and security.
For his part, Ahmed Al Jarwan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Lebanese government, valuing its initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence in Lebanon and its support for peace efforts at both the regional and international levels.
He also commended Lebanon’s distinguished model of cultural and religious pluralism and its tangible contributions to spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.
He emphasised the importance of establishing a regional office for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in Lebanon as a platform to actively support the values of tolerance and peace, and to cooperate with relevant educational, media, and cultural institutions, thereby reinforcing Lebanon’s status as a hub for dialogue and civilisational convergence.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties affirmed the importance of moving forward in developing joint cooperation in support of peacebuilding efforts and the consolidation of a culture of tolerance in the region and the world.
Recent Stories
UAE, Kazakhstan explore ways to enhance cooperation in fatwas, religious awarene ..
MDCAT 2025 rescheduled to October 26 with over 140,000 candidates registered
UAE National Experts Programme takes centre stage at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 O ..
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..
BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment sys ..
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting
Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Lebanese Prime Minister receives President of Global Council for Tolerance & Peace5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Kazakhstan explore ways to enhance cooperation in fatwas, religious awareness, using AI20 minutes ago
-
GCC Joint Defence Council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, approves defensive measures20 minutes ago
-
UAE National Experts Programme takes centre stage at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka20 minutes ago
-
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies35 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujairah Museum35 minutes ago
-
Kuwait to host inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup1 hour ago
-
Electricity demand surges across MENA, driven by cooling, desalination needs: IEA1 hour ago
-
UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign2 hours ago
-
EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner 20252 hours ago
-
Hub71 Startup Immersion Programme launched at Investopia Hong Kong2 hours ago
-
RAK’s inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit to ignite new global era of growth, op ..2 hours ago