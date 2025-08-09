World Robot Conference Unveils Future Trends Of Embodied Intelligent Robots
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, Aug. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) unveiled future development trends of embodied intelligent robots, focusing on fields such as cognition, decision-making and safety, Xinhua news agency reported.
The details were shared by Qiao Hong, President of the World Robot Cooperation OrganiSation (WRCO), in a report titled 10 Trends of Embodied Intelligent Robots 2025 during the opening ceremony of the conference.
The report highlights embodied cognition as being driven by the synergy of physical practice, physical simulators and world models, while also emphasizing the role of multimodal large models in enhancing embodied decision-making.
The report covers some key fields such as embodied intelligent control, AI-powered robot design, software and hardware consistency, robot manufacturing, and large-scale and high-quality datasets.
It also highlights robot swarms and the collaboration with humans, an interdisciplinary open community, as well as safety assessment and ethical development for embodied intelligent robots.
Co-hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics and the WRCO, the five-day event, which kicked off on Friday in Beijing, features forums, exhibitions, competitions and networking events, with over 200 robotics companies from around the world presenting their latest innovations
