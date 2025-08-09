Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska For Ukraine Peace Deal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 10:15 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15th August to discuss a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
According to Reuters, Trump made the highly anticipated announcement on social media after he said that the parties, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were close to a ceasefire deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict, one that could require Ukraine to surrender significant territory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
More Stories From Middle East
-
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal44 seconds ago
-
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium9 hours ago
-
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic consequences': UN9 hours ago
-
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip10 hours ago
-
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships10 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea10 hours ago
-
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims12 hours ago
-
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop13 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair16 hours ago
-
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion17 hours ago
-
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July17 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply Project’ for sout ..18 hours ago