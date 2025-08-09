Open Menu

Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska For Ukraine Peace Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 10:15 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15th August to discuss a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Trump made the highly anticipated announcement on social media after he said that the parties, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were close to a ceasefire deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict, one that could require Ukraine to surrender significant territory.

