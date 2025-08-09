Foreign Firms Boost Growth In Beijing's Chaoyang District
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Foreign companies are helping drive strong economic growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district, with GDP expanding by 5.1 percent in the first half of the year, said a senior official of the district in a media conference.
According to China Daily report, the district attracted more than 220 new foreign businesses in the first five months, up 25.7 percent year-on-year, the highest in the capital, and remains Beijing's top destination for international investment.
During this period, the district utilised $940 million in foreign capital, up 2.8 percent year-on-year and accounting for 38.8 percent in Beijing, the highest share in the city, data from the authorities showed.
“Internationalisation is the most prominent feature and advantage of Chaoyang,” said Nie Jieying, head of the district.
Chaoyang is home to nearly all foreign embassies in China, as well as 80 percent of its international organizations and chambers of commerce, 70 percent of its multinational corporations' regional headquarters, and 65 percent of its foreign financial institutions.
The district is also home to 90 percent of Beijing's foreign media outlets.
"We've placed high emphasis on building Beijing into an international communication centre, improving the international environment, promoting institutionalized openness, and actively creating a window to showcase China's high-level openness to the world," Nie said.
In addition, Chaoyang hosts over 50 percent of the city's international conferences and more than one-third of the city's international exhibitions annually.
"We are establishing a benchmark zone for creating a world-class business environment, leveraging the strengths of the world's top three rating agencies, nine of the top 10 global law firms, eight of the top 10 consulting firms, and over 2,000 commercial human resource service providers in the district," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
More Stories From Middle East
-
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district4 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump4 minutes ago
-
NASA Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five-month mission4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces19 minutes ago
-
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military exports19 minutes ago
-
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal2 hours ago
-
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium11 hours ago
-
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic consequences': UN11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip11 hours ago
-
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships12 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea12 hours ago
-
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims13 hours ago