Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the Israeli government’s ministerial council decision to occupy the Gaza Strip.

The Council asserted that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of the Palestinian people’s rights and undermine efforts to achieve peace and a just, comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

The Council emphasised that the Israeli occupation’s ongoing provocations and grave violations against the Palestinian people, including continued killings, starvation policies, and attempts at forced displacement, which threaten dire consequences for peace and security in the region and beyond.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its urgent appeal to the global conscience to act swiftly to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and protect innocent civilians.

It called on the international community to uphold its legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities to end the Palestinian people’s suffering, which has endured for over seven decades, and to affirm their legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.