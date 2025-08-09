Foreign Investors Pump $2.5 Billion Into Korean Stocks In July
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Foreign investors bought more Korean stocks for the third month in a row in July, helped by the strong performance of the local stock market, data showed Thursday.
According to Yonhap news agency, offshore investors bought a net 3.41 trillion won (US$2.46 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net purchase of 3.07 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Foreigners had been net sellers of Korean stocks for nine consecutive months through April, but turned to net buying in May.
Following their purchase in July, offshore investors owned 921.6 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 27.
7 percent of total market capitalisation.
By country, investors from the United States were the top buyers, net purchasing 2.48 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Ireland with 765 billion won, according to the data.
In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 3 trillion won worth of bonds last month, marking the sixth consecutive month of net buying.
Their holdings of local bonds had come to 307.7 trillion won as of end-July, accounting for 11.4 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.
In July, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock price Index (KOSPI) rose more than 6 percent, hitting a yearly high of 3,254.47 on July 30.
Recent Stories
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July8 minutes ago
-
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district53 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump53 minutes ago
-
NASA Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five-month mission53 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces1 hour ago
-
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military exports1 hour ago
-
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal2 hours ago
-
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium12 hours ago
-
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic consequences': UN12 hours ago
-
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip12 hours ago
-
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships12 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea13 hours ago