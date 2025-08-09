Prime Minister Carney Announces Pay Raises For Canadian Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM
OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced an investment of over $9 billion to support the Canadian Armed Forces with the capabilities and support they need to protect Canadians and uphold our commitments around the world.
This is part of the strategic investments to meet NATO’s 2% defence spending target this year and invest 5% of annual GDP in defence by 2035.
The Prime Minister also announced that all Canadian Armed Forces members will receive a pay raise. This is the largest pay raise for the Canadian Armed Forces members in a generation.
Speaking from a military base, Carney said, “Our plan includes modernising military equipment, building up Canada’s defence industry, diversifying international partnerships, and investing in dual-use infrastructure – such as airports, ports, telecom, and emergency systems – that support both defence and civilian readiness.”
