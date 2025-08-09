NASA Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five-month mission

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission departed the International Space Station on Friday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, heading for a splashdown off the US West Coast on Saturday morning after a five-month crew rotation mission at the orbiting lab, Reuters reported.

US astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, the Crew-10 commander, boarded the gumdrop-shaped Dragon capsule on Friday afternoon along with Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov ahead of a 17.5-hour trek back to Earth to a splashdown site off the California coast.