NASA Crew-10 Astronauts Depart Space Station After Five-month Mission
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:45 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission departed the International Space Station on Friday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, heading for a splashdown off the US West Coast on Saturday morning after a five-month crew rotation mission at the orbiting lab, Reuters reported.
US astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, the Crew-10 commander, boarded the gumdrop-shaped Dragon capsule on Friday afternoon along with Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov ahead of a 17.5-hour trek back to Earth to a splashdown site off the California coast.
