Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 31.21 Million, Death Toll At 962,705

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:45 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) More than 31.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 962,705​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 6,866,308 cases and 199,924 deaths; followed by India with 5,487,580 cases and 87,882 deaths; then Brazil with 4,558,068 cases and 137,272 deaths; and Russia with 1,109,595 cases and 19,489 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

