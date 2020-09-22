Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.21 million, death toll at 962,705

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) More than 31.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 962,705​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 6,866,308 cases and 199,924 deaths; followed by India with 5,487,580 cases and 87,882 deaths; then Brazil with 4,558,068 cases and 137,272 deaths; and Russia with 1,109,595 cases and 19,489 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.