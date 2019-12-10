Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Nusseibeh welcomed Cardoso and praised her efforts to reinforce the cultural ties between the UAE and Luxembourg, noting programmes like Abu Dhabi Art and Dubai Art aim to create opportunities for cultural exchange between the two countries.

He also highlighted the importance of discussing and exchanging ideas and visions to strengthen cultural cooperation.

Cardoso highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Luxembourg, noting that 2020 will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment their bilateral ties.

She then congratulated the UAE for acquiring full membership to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, expressing her country’s desire to enhance its artistic and cultural coordination with the UAE.

The Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will highlight cultural, creative, and knowledge diversity for visitors attending the global event, she added.