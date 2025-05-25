Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibition in Dubai

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) DUBAI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Zayed International Foundation for the Environment inaugurated today the first edition of its 2025 Environmental Art Exhibition under the theme “Art and the Environment – A Sustainable Impact on Humanity and Earth.”
The event is being held at the Historica Auction Hall in Oud Metha, Dubai, and will run until May 31, featuring the participation of over 30 students, 4 international artists, and in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Police academy, and Himaya Schools.
The exhibition was officially opened by Dr. Hamdan Khalifa Al Shaer, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, on behalf of Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Foundation.
In a message on this occasion, Dr. Mohamed bin Fahad stated that the exhibition reflects the philosophy of environmental art as a soft power for spreading environmental awareness.
He highlighted that the exhibition is being held alongside the release of a documentary book that provides scientific and artistic context for each artwork, exploring its relationship with the desert climate, atmosphere, soil, and water resources in the UAE. The exhibition also serves to promote environmental solutions through expressive artistic formats.
The exhibition focuses on five main themes: Land repair; Desertification; Water conservation; The role of women in environmental reform and development activities; and Dubai initiatives in combating climate Change.
These themes are aligned with the UAE’s 2030 National Green Agenda.
