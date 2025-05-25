Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi hosted the 'One Run' International Running Race, recognised as the world's largest half marathon, on May 24, 2025, at Hudayriyat Island.

A collaborative effort between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Hero League, the event saw more than 3,000 male and female participants choose from four race categories—half marathon, 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers, and 1 kilometer—catering to individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

This race aligns with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's mission to promote healthy lifestyles and foster a strong sports culture within the community, aiming to make sports an integral part of daily life and enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

Since its inception in 2017, the 'One Run' has seen exponential growth, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records twice. The race expanded internationally in 2023 and was held in 15 countries in 2024, reflecting its global appeal and significance.