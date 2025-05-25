Forbes Middle East Launches 'Building The Future Summit' In Abu Dhabi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 04:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Forbes middle East is gearing up to launch the first edition of its Building the Future Summit, taking place on May 26-27, 2025, at Berklee Abu Dhabi. The summit will bring together an exclusive cohort of real estate leaders, investors, innovators, and architects from across the region and around the world.
Held in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure—represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme—and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, and in collaboration with One Development, the summit will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, senior government officials,industry leaders and leading investors and entrepreneurs.
The summit will spotlight the latest developments shaping the future of energy, urban infrastructure, and real estate, and explore how these advancements are transforming communities and enhancing quality of life. Through in-depth discussions on the integration of smart cities, sustainable urban planning, and advanced infrastructure solutions, the summit will highlight the UAE’s leadership as a global hub for innovation and urban development.
Speakers will explore the latest innovations in smart cities, digital infrastructure, and sustainable design, with discussions delving into the evolution of modern architecture, where climate-conscious design harmonises with the preservation of cultural identity, alongside the integration of smart technologies.
The programme will also feature interactive workshops that explore a wide range of topics, with a particular emphasis on the role of architecture and interior design in shaping quality of life. Highlights include a hands-on session demonstrating how to translate Salone Milan 2025 design trends into real-world applications, as well as a workshop focused on integrating plants and green spaces into urban developments, hospitality environments, and residential spaces.
