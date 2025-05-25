Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially inaugurated Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Organised with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the event welcomed a broad participation of healthcare professionals, alongside ambassadors and diplomatic figures from around the world.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his delight at the convening of the annual cancer Congress, underscoring its vital mission to bring the latest research, knowledge, and best practices in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to the region.

“This noble mission will be achieved thanks to your dedicated efforts,” he said, commending Mediclinic middle East for assembling an exceptional group of regional and international experts. He extended a warm welcome to all guests traveling from abroad and thanked participants from within the UAE for their valuable contributions and expertise.

He also praised Mediclinic Middle East for offering this valuable opportunity to the healthcare community to engage in mutual learning and remain updated on the latest advancements in cancer care. He emphasised the group’s steadfast commitment to medical education, quality patient care, and deep understanding of patients’ experiences and their families’ needs.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the annual conference, held in Abu Dhabi, demonstrates the UAE’s ongoing commitment to advancing public health and developing world-class healthcare services.

He stated, “Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we are inspired to prioritize public health, medical services, and professional development as national imperatives.”

He also highlighted that many of the attendees are healthcare professionals from the UAE, who are deeply aware of His Highness the President’s vision for a comprehensive and inclusive healthcare system that meets the aspirations of both citizens and residents—providing advanced care at global standards and empowering individuals to make informed health decisions.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the success of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem relies on the competence, compassion, and dedication of its doctors, surgeons, and specialists, as well as the importance of medical research, quality assurance, accountability, advanced infrastructure, health awareness, and the integration of cutting-edge treatment technologies.

“I am pleased to see this gathering of professionals answering the call of knowledge and education,” he continued, “particularly as cancer diagnosis and treatment are witnessing remarkable advances that are paving the way for promising and effective therapies.

”

He acknowledged the progress made globally in combating this complex disease thanks to the collective efforts of professionals worldwide. However, he also noted the reality that cancer may remain a persistent challenge in human life, which does not mean it must be accepted without resistance.

“As professionals in this field, you have a great responsibility to raise public awareness, promote prevention and early detection, reduce the stigma associated with the disease, encourage healthy lifestyles, and support research in the development of therapies and vaccines,” he said.

He further emphasised that a collective, community-wide effort is essential—not only to support cancer patients and their families but also to provide sustained support to oncology healthcare workers.

“The structure and programme of this conference reflect these priorities,” he said, “facilitating the exchange of expertise and perspectives, and encouraging collaboration with colleagues from around the globe. I am confident that the outcomes of this conference will contribute to enhancing healthcare quality, improving medical practices, and deepening our understanding of cancer prevention and treatment.”

He concluded his address by stating, “I am confident that your efforts will elevate the standard of healthcare not only in Abu Dhabi and our region but globally—for the benefit of physicians, researchers, and patients alike.”

The fourth edition of the conference welcomed an elite group of local and international cancer experts to discuss the latest advancements in oncology care, research, and innovation. The event aimed to enhance collaboration among professionals and institutions in the areas of cancer prevention and early detection, with a focus on improving clinical outcomes for patients.

Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, stated: “On behalf of Mediclinic, I extend my sincere gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, for his continued support of Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress, now in its fourth edition.”

He added, “Cancer treatment is evolving rapidly, and Mediclinic is proud to be at the forefront of specialised care in this domain, with two comprehensive cancer centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a broad network of oncology services. We hope this congress will keep participants up to date with the latest developments and enhance their ability to better serve their communities.”