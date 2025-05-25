Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), honoured five recipients of the ADMAF Awards along with 22 graduates of the Young Media Leaders (YML) career development programme, which aims to strengthen the capacity of the UAE’s next generation of creative industry professionals and strengthen their role in shaping the UAE’s cultural and media landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “We are pleased today to participate in this honourable celebration of a group of prominent media and cultural leaders. This occasion affirms our unwavering commitment to strengthening the position of youth in various development sectors and embodies our enlightened vision of investing in people as the true wealth of our nation. As we honour this distinguished group of our youth, we honour ambition, merit, and giving, and celebrate the success stories that tell the story of the UAE in its ongoing pursuit of progress and leadership.”

He added: “ The year 2025, in which we celebrate the values of the Year of Community, represents an important occasion to consolidate the meanings of social cohesion, strengthen national solidarity, create sustainable spaces for dialogue and joint action, and transfer expertise between generations to preserve and develop our cultural heritage.”

He continued: “The pioneering initiatives and effective strategic partnerships undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) directly contribute to the development of a new generation of Emirati youth capable of expressing national identity through art, culture and modern media.

“In the UAE, we view culture, media, and the arts as tools for human development, messages of peace, and means to strengthen identity and build bridges with peoples around the world. Through this ceremony, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering youth, and investing in their creative energies to contribute to the UAE's journey towards a brighter future based on tolerance, knowledge, innovation and social integration,” he concluded.

Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), said: “Honouring the winners of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s (ADMAF) Creativity, Visual Arts, Sustainable Design, and Jewelry Design Awards in partnership with Gulf Capital, TotalEnergies, and L'ÉCOLE, school of Jewelry Arts - alongside the graduation of students from the Young Media Leaders Programme (YML) in partnership with International Media Investments (IMI) - is a reflection of our commitment to investing in youth, supporting their career development, and realising their dreams and ambitions in the creative and media industries. It also enables them to keep pace with rapid changes in the fields of digitalisation and artificial intelligence.”

She added: “The recognition of 27 young men and women from the UAE is in line with the principles and values of the Year of Community, which includes community solidarity, preserving heritage, cherishing culture and identity, and encouraging innovation and leadership. It also reflects our belief in the importance of fostering creativity, recognising excellence and celebrating free and renewed thought.''

Aligned with ADMAF’s vision to strengthen the local media landscape, the programme offers a dedicated platform for university students and recent graduates through a series of interactive workshops and immersive learning experiences across traditional and digital media, social media and artificial intelligence.

This year, a total of 22 students successfully graduated as part of the 2025 cohort under the guidance of leading media figures including Mohamed Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Sulaiman Al-Hattlan, Founder and CEO of Hattlan Media, Nayla Tueni, CEO of Annahar Media Group, Mohamed Al Otaiba, CEO of Syndication Bureau, Faisal Bin Huraiz, Head of IMI Media academy, and journalist Saeed Saeed.

Rani Raad, CEO of International Media Investments (IMI), expressed his pride in graduating the seventh cohort of the “Young Media Leaders” career development programme.

He affirmed that the IMI Media Academy, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), delivered an intensive training experience within a real-world media environment, specifically designed to develop a confident, capable, and influential generation of media professionals.

He added: “We take great pride in the results of this inspiring collaboration, and we truly value ADMAF’s belief in our applied learning model, which combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience. This approach plays a key role in sharpening the skills of our youth and empowering them to create content that reflects our values, identity, and culture. We are confident that this cohort—like those before it—will make a meaningful impact and leave its mark on the media landscape.”

Celebrating excellence in the fields of performing and visual arts, sustainable design, and jewelry design the Foundation presents this year’s awards in collaboration with Gulf Capital, TotalEnergies, and L'ÉCOLE middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. These partnerships reflect a shared commitment to recognizing outstanding achievement and nurturing creative talent across key artistic and design disciplines.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said: “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, an alliance that spans 14 years and continues to grow stronger each year, reflecting our shared commitment to empowering the next generation of creatives. Through the Gulf Capital - ADMAF Awards, we’re not just recognising young talent, we’re opening doors, we’re helping the youth turn their passion into purpose, giving them the tools, visibility and support they need to thrive in the fast-growing creative and cultural industries.”

“We remain deeply committed to nurturing the UAE’s creative potential, and we look forward to continuing this journey with ADMAF, celebrating bold ideas, discovering and rewarding talent, and shaping a future where creativity drives progress.” Dr. El Solh added.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award 2024 recognises creative excellence among youth in the performing arts, celebrating outstanding original work in music, dance, spoken word, or theatre. Dana Alkatheeri from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi received the award for her project The Founder’s Legacy. The young artist’s debut original composition reflects her deep respect for her country and serves as a tribute to the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award 2024 was presented to Abdulla Alneyadi of UAE University for his art installation Eternal Gateways, which blends architecture and sculpture to promote themes of unity and inclusivity. His winning piece draws inspiration from the traditional metal gates of UAE neighborhoods, symbolising both community and craftsmanship.

Highlighting the importance of eco-conscious design, the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2024 was awarded to Tasneem Albaiti and Alreem Alameri from Zayed University for their innovative project Graphic Design’s Contribution to Environmental Sustainability Through Leaf Waste-Derived Paper in the UAE. Their research explores sustainable alternatives to traditional paper production, focusing on the use of ghaf and palm leaves as eco-friendly substitutes for wood pulp, aiming to reduce environmental impact.

In the field of craftsmanship and cultural heritage, the ADMAF Jewelry Design Award in partnership with L’ÉCOLE Middle East School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels celebrated Shamma Al Hammadi from the University of Sharjah for her jewelry design Al Dana wa Al Khawasa, which draws inspiration from Emirati culture, incorporating the tradition of pearl diving while merging storytelling with exquisite artisanal jewelry technique.

