Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates Gulf Leaders On GCC 44th Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) CAIRO, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammed Al Yammahi extended his congratulations to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the council’s establishment, celebrated annually on May 25.
He emphasised that the GCC has, over the years, firmly established itself as a prominent Gulf Arab entity, achieving notable progress in security, economy, development, education, health, and other sectors.
Al Yammahi praised the leaders of the GCC member states for their unwavering support and continued efforts to strengthen cooperation in pursuit of regional stability and prosperity.
He also commended the GCC’s constructive role in Arab affairs—particularly in supporting the Palestinian cause—and highlighted the dedication of GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi in advancing joint Gulf initiatives aligned with the leaders’ vision and the aspirations of Gulf citizens.
He affirmed the Arab Parliament’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the GCC at all levels, with the goal of achieving deeper integration and unified efforts that fulfill the aspirations of the council’s peoples and the broader Arab community for security, stability, and prosperity.
