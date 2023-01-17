UrduPoint.com

600 Truck Drivers Strike At Ugandan-South Sudanese Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

600 truck drivers strike at Ugandan-South Sudanese border

KAMPALA, Uganda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) -:At least 600 long-distance truck drivers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi have started indefinite strike Tuesday, demanding better treatment from authorities.

Drivers packed vehicles with goods at the border town of Elegu in Uganda and refused to cross into South Sudan.

They claim that they are tired of being tortured by South Sudan police who put in place illegal roadblocks and extort money.

Any driver who refuses to be bribed is detained or even shot dead, they said.

"We have made the decision to strike after getting tired of paying bribes and illegal taxes to policemen, army men and immigration officers in South Sudan.

They detain or kill any one of us who fails to give them money. Seven of our colleagues are being detained in the town of Nimule," said one Kenyan driver, Isac Ojambo.

Asadu Musisi, chairman of the Regional Heavy Trucks Association, told Anadolu that East African governments need to help the drivers.

"There is a need for the leaders of East African countries to meet soon and discuss the safety of truck drivers on roads in South Sudan," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Army Police Driver Vehicles Nimule Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Sudan Kenya Uganda Money Border From

Recent Stories

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

7 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

37 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

37 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

37 minutes ago
 France to provide soft loan worth â‚¬120m for Keya ..

France to provide soft loan worth â‚¬120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

1 hour ago
 ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.