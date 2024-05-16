Pakistan Gets Animated At 77th Cannes Film Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The 77th Cannes Film Festival is turning out to be an auspicious event for the Pakistani film industry as Ingenuity Productions, a Pakistani 3D production house is all set to showcase its 3D-animated feature film ‘The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar’ at the Cannes Film Festival.
The production house will be showcasing its animated feature online at the Cannes Film Market via Marche Du Film’s B2B video-on-demand service Cinando said a news release.
Haris Basharat, Ingenuity Production’s CEO while expressing his excitement said, "Our film's online presence at the Cannes Film Market promises to captivate audiences, showcasing the rich storytelling and cinematic prowess emerging from Pakistan."
It’s a proud moment for Pakistanis across the world as Karachi-based animation production house Ingenuity Productions proves its metal at Cannes with its master-piece 3D-animated feature film The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar.
Described as an adventure fantasy, the film is inspired by the epic tale of Tilism e Hoshruba. The story recounts the thrilling adventures of the legendary trickster hero Umro Ayyar as he travels through time and magical realms.
However, beneath the fantastical surface lies a deeper theme that resonates with audiences of all ages: the quest for true connection and overcoming selfishness. Umro Ayyar's journey becomes a testament to the power of forging bonds that transcend racial, gender, class, age, and personality differences.
Besides the animated film, Ingenuity Productions is also working on another 3D animated series titled 'Science Voyagers.' This series depicts a curious boy embarking on time-traveling adventures to meet history's scientific greats.
Additionally, the company is credited for producing two 2D animated series: 'Aria and the Magic Jungle,' focusing on environmental awareness, and 'Yolki and Hatch,' centered around childhood development.
“We want to put the potential of the Pakistani animation industry on display on the world stage. We're confident that the film's stunning visuals and story will captivate audiences worldwide,” said Haris Basharat, Ingenuity Production’s CEO.
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Japanese singer performed Pakistani, Japanese, English songs at NAPA4 days ago
-
Conducive environment for investors to stimulate sustainable growth4 days ago
-
Initiatives urged to facilitate people in getting access to quality healthcare services4 days ago
-
Hunza-The sleeping beauty4 days ago
-
Collective efforts vital to eradicate drugs addiction6 days ago
-
Concerted efforts urged to ease traffic flow on city roads11 days ago
-
Land degradation: A threat to food security11 days ago
-
Revamping health sector, a gigantic task ahead11 days ago
-
American band promotes intercultural harmony thru music fusions12 days ago
-
Waste Management – A persistent challenge for MWMC13 days ago
-
Experts for ending child labour15 days ago
-
Labour Day - A reminder for better facilities to workers15 days ago