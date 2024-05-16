Open Menu

Pakistan Gets Animated At 77th Cannes Film Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The 77th Cannes Film Festival is turning out to be an auspicious event for the Pakistani film industry as Ingenuity Productions, a Pakistani 3D production house is all set to showcase its 3D-animated feature film ‘The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar’ at the Cannes Film Festival.

The production house will be showcasing its animated feature online at the Cannes Film Market via Marche Du Film’s B2B video-on-demand service Cinando said a news release.

Haris Basharat, Ingenuity Production’s CEO while expressing his excitement said, "Our film's online presence at the Cannes Film Market promises to captivate audiences, showcasing the rich storytelling and cinematic prowess emerging from Pakistan."

It’s a proud moment for Pakistanis across the world as Karachi-based animation production house Ingenuity Productions proves its metal at Cannes with its master-piece 3D-animated feature film The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar.

Described as an adventure fantasy, the film is inspired by the epic tale of Tilism e Hoshruba. The story recounts the thrilling adventures of the legendary trickster hero Umro Ayyar as he travels through time and magical realms.

However, beneath the fantastical surface lies a deeper theme that resonates with audiences of all ages: the quest for true connection and overcoming selfishness. Umro Ayyar's journey becomes a testament to the power of forging bonds that transcend racial, gender, class, age, and personality differences.

Besides the animated film, Ingenuity Productions is also working on another 3D animated series titled 'Science Voyagers.' This series depicts a curious boy embarking on time-traveling adventures to meet history's scientific greats.

Additionally, the company is credited for producing two 2D animated series: 'Aria and the Magic Jungle,' focusing on environmental awareness, and 'Yolki and Hatch,' centered around childhood development.

“We want to put the potential of the Pakistani animation industry on display on the world stage. We're confident that the film's stunning visuals and story will captivate audiences worldwide,” said Haris Basharat, Ingenuity Production’s CEO.

