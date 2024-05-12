Open Menu

Japanese Singer Performed Pakistani, Japanese, English Songs At NAPA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Japanese singer performed Pakistani, Japanese, English songs at NAPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Japanese singer Kenta Shoji took the audience at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA to an international trip when he sang Japanese, English, and even a couple of Pakistani songs on Sunday.

The singer from Kyoto, Japan, started the evening with his own Japanese songs, but soon included some English ones in his selection. And then he sang a Vital Sign hit, Aetibaar.

The audience, already electrified by Shoji’s singing and piano playing, was enthralled when he sang this famous Pakistani number.

He continued his performance in Japanese and English only to sing another Vital Sign hit national song, Dil Dil Pakistan, towards the end of his performance. He wounded up the show with his personal Japanese hit song. The audience loved listening to him and sought some more of Shoji’s performance, but like all good things, the show came to an end on a high note.

