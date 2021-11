(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A 7.5-magnitude quake struck northern Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning issued.

The offshore quake hit at at 5:52 am (1052 GMT) at a depth of 112.5 kilometers (70 miles), about 42 kilometers northwest of Barranca, USGS said.