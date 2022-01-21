UrduPoint.com

Airbus Cancels Qatar Airways Order Of 50 Planes In Row

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order of 50 planes in row

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Airbus has cancelled an order of 50 A321neo aircraft from Qatar Airways, the company said Friday, in an escalating dispute over Doha grounding the plane maker's bigger A350.

"We confirm that we have terminated the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways, in accordance with our rights," an Airbus spokesman told AFP following a Bloomberg report on the decision.

Related Topics

Company Qatar Doha From

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

1 hour ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

1 hour ago
 UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Esca ..

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

1 hour ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

1 hour ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

1 hour ago
 Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic de ..

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.