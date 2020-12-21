UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attackers 'behead' Tunisian Shepherd

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Attackers 'behead' Tunisian shepherd

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The decapitated body of a young man has been found in Tunisia's central Kasserine region, in a probable "terrorist" attack, a justice official said.

"The decapitated body of a young man has been found... and it is probable that a terrorist group was behind the attack," senior prosecutor Mohsen Dali said, naming the victim as 20-year-old Oqba al-Dhibi.

An investigation was underway, he added.

Local radio said Dhibi was a shepherd who was tending his flock when he came under attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Attacks have been carried out in the same mountainous areas of central Tunisia before, some 225 kilometres (140 miles) south-west of the capital.

In 2015, teenager Mabrouk Soltani was beheaded by an extremist group, a killing that shook public opinion.

Two years later, his older brother, Khalifa Soltani, was found dead after he was reported kidnapped by a gang in the same region.

Those two killings were claimed by the Islamic State group (IS).

The mountainous central region of Tunisia is also a hideout for the Tunisian branch of jihadist group Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), known as Okba Ibn Nafaa.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, in a brief statement, denounced a "terrorist operation", stressing that the struggle "must continue unabated."Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has been hit by a string of jihadist attacks that have killed dozens of security personnel, civilians and foreign tourists.

While the situation has significantly improved, Tunisia has maintained a state of emergency.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Young Dali Man Same Kasserine Tunisia 2015

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman condoles with Emir of Kuwait on dea ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on d ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait on death o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.