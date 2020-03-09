UrduPoint.com
Augsburg Fire Schmidt After Dismal Run

Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Augsburg fire Schmidt after dismal run

Augsburg, Germany, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :After just one win in eight Bundesliga matches, Augsburg announced they had fired their coach Martin Schmidt on Monday.

The Bavarians lost 2-0 at their regional rivals Bayern Munich on Sunday, taking their 2020 record to one win, one draw and six defeats in the German league.

The club have dropped from 10th to 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga, and are just five points above the drop zone play-off place.

"Given this situation, we believe our top flight survival is under threat," said the Augsburg sports director Stefan Reuter.

Schmidtwho is Swiss has coached Mainz and Wolfsburg and joined Augsburg last April.

