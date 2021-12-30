Bangladesh series becomes farewell tour for New Zealand great Taylor

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday.

From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year.

After the Tests, Taylor has a series of one-day internationals to play against Australia and the Netherlands before stepping away from international cricket.

While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed "a farewell tour", the 110-Test veteran accepts that's the way it will be.

"It doesn't sit that well with me but I know it needs to be done," he said.

"I would have liked to have just pulled the stumps but it gives my family and friends and fans a chance to come and watch me for one last time." It will also give him a chance to build on his 19 Test centuries and close in on the New Zealand record of 24 held by Kane Williamson.

Bangladesh always struggle in New Zealand conditions and have never won there, losing nine from nine in five visits and unable to even scramble a draw in rain-disrupted Tests as they fail to make the transition from their slow-turning home wickets to the Black Caps' traditional pace-friendly green tops.

They arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home-series loss to Pakistan and without talismanic batsmen Shakib al Hasan, who made himself unavailable after being selected, and Mahmudullah, who retired recently.

Liton Das stood out against Pakistan, especially in the first Test with innings of 114, 59, although his best in New Zealand conditions is 33 at the Basin Reserve two years ago when Bangladesh were beaten by an innings and 12 runs.

That 2019 tour was shattered and the final Test in Christchurch abandoned after a gunman went on a murderous rampage at a mosque near the Hagley Oval stadium as the mainly Muslim Bangladesh team were arriving for prayers before a practice session.