UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Series Becomes Farewell Tour For New Zealand Great Taylor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 12:20 PM

Bangladesh series becomes farewell tour for New Zealand great Taylor

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday.

From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year.

After the Tests, Taylor has a series of one-day internationals to play against Australia and the Netherlands before stepping away from international cricket.

While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed "a farewell tour", the 110-Test veteran accepts that's the way it will be.

"It doesn't sit that well with me but I know it needs to be done," he said.

"I would have liked to have just pulled the stumps but it gives my family and friends and fans a chance to come and watch me for one last time." It will also give him a chance to build on his 19 Test centuries and close in on the New Zealand record of 24 held by Kane Williamson.

Bangladesh always struggle in New Zealand conditions and have never won there, losing nine from nine in five visits and unable to even scramble a draw in rain-disrupted Tests as they fail to make the transition from their slow-turning home wickets to the Black Caps' traditional pace-friendly green tops.

They arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home-series loss to Pakistan and without talismanic batsmen Shakib al Hasan, who made himself unavailable after being selected, and Mahmudullah, who retired recently.

Liton Das stood out against Pakistan, especially in the first Test with innings of 114, 59, although his best in New Zealand conditions is 33 at the Basin Reserve two years ago when Bangladesh were beaten by an innings and 12 runs.

That 2019 tour was shattered and the final Test in Christchurch abandoned after a gunman went on a murderous rampage at a mosque near the Hagley Oval stadium as the mainly Muslim Bangladesh team were arriving for prayers before a practice session.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Bangladesh Christchurch Netherlands Mahmudullah 2019 Mosque Muslim Family From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 744 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for ..

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for newborns

33 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for ..

Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for deserving students

48 minutes ago
 PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd p ..

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regiona ..

UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regional security

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.