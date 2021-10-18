UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh V Scotland Twenty20 World Cup Scoreboard

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Bangladesh and Scotland in Muscat on Sunday: Scotland G. Munsey b Mahedi 29 K.

Coetzer b Saifuddin 0 M. Cross lbw b Mahedi 11 R. Berrington c Afif b Shakib 2 C. MacLeod b Mahedi 5 M. Leask c Liton b Shakib 0 C. Greaves c Shakib b Mustafizur 45 M. Watt c Soumya b Taskin 22 J.

Davey b Mustafizur 8 S. Sharif not out 8 B.

Wheal not out 1 Extras (lb4, nb1, w4) 9 Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Coetzer), 2-45 (Cross), 3-46 (Munsey), 4-52 (Berrington), 5-52 (Leask), 6-53 (MacLeod), 7-104 (Watt), 8-131 (Greaves), 9-131 (Davey) Bowling: Taskin 3-0-28-1 (1nb), Mustafizur 4-1-32-2 (2w), Saifuddin 4-0-30-1 (2w), Shakib 4-0-17-2, Mahedi 4-0-19-3, Afif 1-0-10-0 Bangladesh (target 141) Liton Das c Munsey b Wheal 5 Soumya Sarkar c Munsey b Davey 5 Shakib Al Hasan c MacLeod b Greaves 20 Mushfiqur Rahim b Greaves 38 Mahmudullah Riyad c MacLeod b Wheal 23 Afif Hossain c Davey b Watt 18 Nurul Hasan c MacLeod b Wheal 2 Mahedi Hasan not out 13 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 5 Extras (lb2, w3) 5 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Soumya), 2-18 (Liton), 3-65 (Shakib), 4-74 (Mushfiqur), 5-106 (Afif), 6-110 (Nurul), 7-116 (Mahmudullah) Did not bat: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Bowling: Wheal 4-0-24-3, Davey 4-0-24-1 (1w), Sharif 3-0-26-0 (1w), Leask 2-0-20-0, Watt 4-0-19-1, Greaves 3-0-19-2 (1w) Toss: Bangladesh result: Scotland beat Bangaldesh by six runs Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

