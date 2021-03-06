UrduPoint.com
Bravo Puts Brakes On Sri Lanka In 2nd T20

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo slammed the brakes on Sri Lanka with two wickets and a run-out as the West Indies restricted the tourists to 160-6 in the 2nd Twenty20 International at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Friday.

Sri Lanka, who need to win to keep the series alive after a four-wicket defeat on Wednesday, got off to a flying start after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

Openers Danusha Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka put on a blistering 94 off the first 10 overs.

But then 37-year-old Bravo was called into action and he responded by running out Nissanka for 37.

Gunathilaka followed just four balls later in the 11th over, caught by Kevin Sinclair off Bravo at mid-off.

The Sri Lankan opener went for a top score of 56 which featured four boundaries and two sixes.

Bravo also claimed the third wicket to fall when Lendl Simmons had the experienced Dinesh Chandimal caught for just three.

The runs then dried up for Sri Lanka.

Having hit eight fours and three sixes in the first 10 overs, they managed just three more fours and one six in the second half of the innings.

That included an eight-over stretch where the ball never crossed the boundary ropes.

West Indies, the two-time defending world champions in the T20 format, won Wednesday's opener when skipper Kieron Pollard became just the third man in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over.

