UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Separatists Block Traffic On Spain-France Border

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Catalan separatists block traffic on Spain-France border

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Catalan separatists have blocked traffic on two routes connecting Spain and France, on the fifth day of protests over the jailing of nine of their leaders, the transport ministry said Friday.

It said the demonstrators cut the AP7 motorway at La Jonquera near the city of Gerona in eastern Spain as well as the N-II road near the border.

The action followed a fourth night of violence in Barcelona, in which the separatists burned barricades and clashed with police.

Hundreds of young protesters chanting "independence" set fire to improvised roadblocks in the centre of the city late Thursday, tossing Molotov cocktails at police, who responded by firing foam and anti-riot rounds, according to AFP correspondents.

The separatists have called a general strike and a mass rally on Friday against the Supreme Court's decision to jail nine of the separatist leaders for their role in a referendum banned by Madrid and a short-lived declaration of independence.

The court's decision has thrust the Catalan dispute to the heart of the political debate ahead of Spain's November 10 general election, its fourth in as many years.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Supreme Court Police Motorway Jail France Road Traffic Young Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain November Border Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

JUI-F fails to get diplomats’ support for its Az ..

6 minutes ago

Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Islamabad

32 minutes ago

Turkey suspends Syria offensive, will end assault ..

18 minutes ago

Indian soldier killed in exchange of fire with Ban ..

22 minutes ago

100 percent recovery of luxury house tax by Excise ..

22 minutes ago

Donald Trump inaugurates new Louis Vuitton US site

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.