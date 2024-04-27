Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 30 25 5 0 75 20 80 - champions
Bayern Munich 30 21 3 6 87 37 66
Stuttgart 30 20 3 7 68 36 63
RB Leipzig 30 18 5 7 69 34 59
------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 30 16 9 5 58 35 57
Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 12 7 46 40 45
------------------------------------------
Freiburg 30 11 7 12 42 53 40
Augsburg 30 10 9 11 48 49 39
Hoffenheim 31 11 6 14 55 63 39
Heidenheim 30 8 10 12 43 52 34
Werder Bremen 30 9 7 14 38 50 34
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 30 7 10 13 53 60 31
Wolfsburg 30 8 7 15 35 50 31
Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30
Union Berlin 30 8 5 17 26 50 29
------------------------------------------
Mainz 30 5 12 13 31 48 27
------------------------------------------
Cologne 30 4 10 16 23 53 22
Darmstadt 30 3 8 19 30 72 17
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
