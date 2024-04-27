Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published April 27, 2024

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 30 25 5 0 75 20 80 - champions

Bayern Munich 30 21 3 6 87 37 66

Stuttgart 30 20 3 7 68 36 63

RB Leipzig 30 18 5 7 69 34 59

------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 30 16 9 5 58 35 57

Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 12 7 46 40 45

------------------------------------------

Freiburg 30 11 7 12 42 53 40

Augsburg 30 10 9 11 48 49 39

Hoffenheim 31 11 6 14 55 63 39

Heidenheim 30 8 10 12 43 52 34

Werder Bremen 30 9 7 14 38 50 34

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 30 7 10 13 53 60 31

Wolfsburg 30 8 7 15 35 50 31

Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30

Union Berlin 30 8 5 17 26 50 29

------------------------------------------

Mainz 30 5 12 13 31 48 27

------------------------------------------

Cologne 30 4 10 16 23 53 22

Darmstadt 30 3 8 19 30 72 17

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

